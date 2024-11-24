Police: Deadly double shooting shooting started in the Bronx, ended in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the gunman behind a deadly double shooting that started in the Bronx and ended in Manhattan.

Police say someone fired at a car on the Cross Bronx Expressway with three people inside on Sunday just after 6 a.m.

The 27-year-old was not hurt and drove to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights. Inside the car, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A wounded 21-year-old woman is expected to survive.

