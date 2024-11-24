Police: Deadly double shooting shooting started in the Bronx, ended in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the gunman behind a deadly double shooting that started in the Bronx and ended in Manhattan.
Police say someone fired at a car on the Cross Bronx Expressway with three people inside on Sunday just after 6 a.m.
The 27-year-old was not hurt and drove to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights. Inside the car, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A wounded 21-year-old woman is expected to survive.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.