Man has four fingers chopped off in Bronx machete attack

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man had four of his fingers chopped off in a machete attack in the Bronx.

It happened Friday just after 11:30 a.m. in the West Farms section. Police say the 34-year-old man was walking his dog when it barked at a stranger.

When the man took out a machete to hit the dog, the owner put his hand out to protect the dog, but four of his fingers were cut off.

The attacker took off and has not been caught.

The dog was not injured.

