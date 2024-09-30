Man killed in shooting near Bronx Zoo

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in the head just feet from the Bronx Zoo.

Bullets rang out shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday along East 182nd Street on the western edge of the zoo, near the back of the gorilla forest.

Police have not released the victim's name, but say he was 29 years old.

The suspect was believed to be wearing a yellow coat.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

ALSO READ: Widow of fruit vendor brutally murdered in the Bronx wants justice

Marcus Solis has the latest on the brutal murder of man as heartbroken family speaks out.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.