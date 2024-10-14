Man shot in the head after gunfire breaks out in Bronx lobby

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head after gunfire rang out in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building.

It happened Sunday just after 6 p.m. in Mott Haven along East 138th Street.

First responders rushed the unidentified victim to Lincoln Hospital where he is now in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Police are looking for the gunman who wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

