Man slashed during dispute on Lower Manhattan subway during evening rush

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was slashed during a dispute on a moving subway at the start of the evening rush hour.

It happened on a No. 4 train just before 5 p.m. Monday as it was approaching the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the two men got into a dispute, with one using a box cutter to attack the other.

The 29-year-old victim was left with a wound on his forearm.

The attacker got away.

