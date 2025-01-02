Police: Multiple people shot near Queens music venue

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people have been shot near a music venue in Queens, police say.
It happened late Wednesday night at 91-12 144th Pl. in Jamaica.
Police do not know the exact number of victims or the extent of injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
