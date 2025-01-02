Breaking15 dead in NOLA truck attack; suspect 'inspired by ISIS' was veteran
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police: Multiple people shot near Queens music venue

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 5:42AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people have been shot near a music venue in Queens, police say.

It happened late Wednesday night at 91-12 144th Pl. in Jamaica.

Police do not know the exact number of victims or the extent of injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after being pushed on subway tracks; suspect charged

Phil Taitt reports from Chelsea on the attack.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW