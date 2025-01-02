Police: Multiple people shot near Queens music venue

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people have been shot near a music venue in Queens, police say.

It happened late Wednesday night at 91-12 144th Pl. in Jamaica.

Police do not know the exact number of victims or the extent of injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Phil Taitt reports from Chelsea on the attack.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.