Suspects wanted for stealing nearly $7K worth of lottery tickets from businesses in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets from stores across New York City.

The first robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. on December 26 at a business on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, two individuals entered the store, simulated a firearm and removed about $2,100 worth of lottery tickets before fleeing the scene on foot.

The second robbery happened at a store on Broadway in Astoria during the evening of January 8.

Police say the suspects entered the Queens business, displayed a firearm and removed about $4,800 worth of lottery tickets. The suspects managed to flee the scene on foot before entering a Broadway subway station.

Images and video released by the NYPD show the suspects jumping the subway turnstile with what appears to be a case full of scratch-offs and other lottery tickets.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The suspects are described to be men with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

