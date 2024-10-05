Police: Woman fatally shoots man outside Queens NYCHA complex

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who shot and killed a man at a NYCHA complex in Queens.
The victim was standing outside the Pomonok Houses on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he was shot in both shoulders and the stomach.
Rahsaun Williams, 39, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was wearing all black.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
