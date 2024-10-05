Police: Woman fatally shoots man outside Queens NYCHA complex

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who shot and killed a man at a NYCHA complex in Queens.

The victim was standing outside the Pomonok Houses on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he was shot in both shoulders and the stomach.

Rahsaun Williams, 39, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was wearing all black.

