First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright negotiating exit from Mayor Eric Adams' administration: sources

NEW YORK (WABC) -- First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright is negotiating her exit from the Adams administration, and could depart as soon as the end of the day, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Wright is Mayor Eric Adams' second in command.

The home that she shares with husband Schools Chancellor David Banks was searched and her phone was seized by authorities before Adams was indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and accepting improper campaign donations.

It was announced this week that Banks will retire from his position on Oct. 16 -- which is months earlier than was initially expected.

For Adams, his more immediate problem is in the court of public opinion because his approval ratings were low before the indictment.

A Marist New York City poll found that 69% of NYC residents believe the mayor should resign, including 71% of the Democrats. And 80% think he shouldn't run again for office while 30% say he should serve out the rest of his term.

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams, right, is flanked by deputy mayor Sheena Wright, left, during a press conference at City Hall in New York, Dec. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File

