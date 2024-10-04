City Hall changes expected amid Mayor Adams' federal investigation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to discuss the future of New York City on Friday.

He's set to appear at the Antioch Baptist Church where he'll meet with elected officials and clergy members.

Adams is speaking in front of congregations, and receiving support from community members in the eye of multiple federal charges.

On Thursday, the mayor attended a service at the East Side Synagogue as the Jewish community celebrates the High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah with heightened security at synagogues and institutions across the city.

Amid City Hall turmoil, there was another bombshell announcement, as New York City School Chancellor David Banks is stepping down earlier than originally announced.

The timeline for his departure was seemingly fast-tracked.

Banks in his own statement said he was willing and able to stay on until December, but that the mayor made the decision.

The shakeup at City Hall comes as Governor Kathy Hochul puts pressure on the mayor to clean house.

"I'm also working to make sure the key positions, working with the mayor, are filled with people who are going to be responsible, but it is ultimately his decision to make those, and I'm just letting him know that we are monitoring the situation, we expect changes, that's not a secret, and changes are beginning," Hochul said.

As the purge at City Hall continues, the big question is who could be next to leave the Adams administration?

All eyes are on two key people who have had their homes raided, and phones seized by the authorities; David Banks' wife, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and his brother, Phil Banks, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety.

Following Mayor Adams' appearance at the church, he'll head to a synagogue in TriBeCa.

Adams was back in court Wednesday as he faces five federal counts of bribery, corruption, wire fraud and accepting donations from foreign nationals.

Federal prosecutors revealed additional charges against the mayor are possible and new defendants are "likely."

One possible new charge is witness tampering, after prosecutors said they have evidence Adams told a witness to lie. Prosecutors said the witness was given "a clear message from the defendant they should not tell the truth to the FBI." Prosecutors are calling it a "significant instance of witness interference."

Adams is expected back in court on November 1 and then again in December. While the defense has asked for a speedy trial as early as March, the judge has not set a date.

