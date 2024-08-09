Location chosen for New York City's state-of-the-art floating pool

The first-of-its-kind swimming pool will feature some of the best views in the city.

The first-of-its-kind swimming pool will feature some of the best views in the city.

The first-of-its-kind swimming pool will feature some of the best views in the city.

The first-of-its-kind swimming pool will feature some of the best views in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New details have been released about a state-of-the-art floating pool coming soon to the East River.

Officials announced this week that the pool, shaped like a plus sign, will be located off Pier 35 on the Lower East Side.

Filtration demonstrations will begin later this month to help ensure the innovative model can safely provide swimming access for New Yorkers.

"New York City's waterways are some of our most important assets. By exploring the possibility of a + POOL, we are not only building on our historic investments in public pools across the city, but also expanding equitable access to swimming for all New Yorkers, especially our children," said Mayor ERic Adams. "Whether it's investing over $1 billion in capital to build and maintain public pools, opening more pools this summer, or increasing the number of lifeguards at our beaches and pools, our administration is giving New Yorkers additional ways to stay cool as climate change makes heat waves more common. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul to achieve an equitable vision for swimming in New York City."

A photo provided from +POOL shows a rendering of what the pool could look like.

"Through innovative solutions like + POOL, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "NY SWIMS is the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal, and we're increasing access to pools while helping our kids learn how to stay safe in the water."

Meanwhile for this summer, New Yorkers can enjoy upgraded outdoor public pools in all five boroughs.

Astoria Pool in Queens reopened after an approximately $19 million reconstruction, with a brand-new pool shell, deck, and lighting; state-of-the-art filtration and chemical treatment systems; and upgraded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and electrical equipment.

NYC Parks has opened a fully renovated mini-pool at Edenwald Playground in the Bronx.

New colorful concrete pool decks, new plantings for color and shade, new benches, fencing, and ADA ramps will greet visitors to John Jay and Sheltering Arms Pools in Manhattan and West Brighton Pool in Staten Island.

Less visible but vital renovations will keep pools operating smoothly, including new utility lines and HVAC systems at Betsy HeadPool in Brooklyn, Lyons Pool in Staten Island, and Highbridge and Jackie Robinson Pools in Manhattan that will ensure these free public amenities continue to serve generations to come.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.