Location chosen for New York City's state-of-the-art floating pool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New details have been released about a state-of-the-art floating pool coming soon to the East River.
Officials announced this week that the pool, shaped like a plus sign, will be located off Pier 35 on the Lower East Side.
Filtration demonstrations will begin later this month to help ensure the innovative model can safely provide swimming access for New Yorkers.
"New York City's waterways are some of our most important assets. By exploring the possibility of a + POOL, we are not only building on our historic investments in public pools across the city, but also expanding equitable access to swimming for all New Yorkers, especially our children," said Mayor ERic Adams. "Whether it's investing over $1 billion in capital to build and maintain public pools, opening more pools this summer, or increasing the number of lifeguards at our beaches and pools, our administration is giving New Yorkers additional ways to stay cool as climate change makes heat waves more common. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul to achieve an equitable vision for swimming in New York City."
"Through innovative solutions like + POOL, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "NY SWIMS is the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal, and we're increasing access to pools while helping our kids learn how to stay safe in the water."
Meanwhile for this summer, New Yorkers can enjoy upgraded outdoor public pools in all five boroughs.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.