Gas shut off in parts of Flatiron district after main break

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 100 homes and businesses are without service after a gas main break in the Flatiron District.

It happened at East 20th Street and Broadway.

Con Ed says contractors came into contact with a high-pressure gas main, so the utility had to turn off service.

Crews were busy making repairs late Saturday night and have contained the leak.

