Gas shut off in parts of Flatiron district after main break

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 100 homes and businesses are without service after a gas main break in the Flatiron District.
It happened at East 20th Street and Broadway.
Con Ed says contractors came into contact with a high-pressure gas main, so the utility had to turn off service.
Crews were busy making repairs late Saturday night and have contained the leak.
