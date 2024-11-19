24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Holiday gridlock! Here are the alert days in NYC

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 8:42PM
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gridlock alert days are back in New York City for the holiday season.

Officials strongly encourage drivers to use mass transit to avoid traffic congestion as tens of thousands come to the city to do their holiday shopping as well as to visit the many festivities from the Grand Central Holiday Fair, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center tree lighting and more.

NYC DOT has identified 15 Gridlock Alert Days starting Wednesday (11/20) and continuing through mid-December - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.

2024 Gridlock Alert Days are:

Wednesday, November 20
Thursday, November 21
Friday, November 22
Tuesday, November 26
Tuesday, December 3
Wednesday, December 4
Thursday, December 5
Friday, December 6
Tuesday, December 10
Wednesday, December 11
Thursday, December 12
Friday, December 13
Tuesday, December 17
Wednesday, December 18
Thursday, December 19

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.

