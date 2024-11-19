Holiday gridlock! Here are the alert days in NYC

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gridlock alert days are back in New York City for the holiday season.

Officials strongly encourage drivers to use mass transit to avoid traffic congestion as tens of thousands come to the city to do their holiday shopping as well as to visit the many festivities from the Grand Central Holiday Fair, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center tree lighting and more.

NYC DOT has identified 15 Gridlock Alert Days starting Wednesday (11/20) and continuing through mid-December - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.

2024 Gridlock Alert Days are:

Wednesday, November 20

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Wednesday, December 4

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Tuesday, December 10

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.