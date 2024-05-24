New York City to hire more lifeguards this summer as public beaches open this weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With summer on the horizon, the path for more lifeguards around New York City beaches and pools is being paved.

Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sue Donoghue on Friday announced that an arbitration panel has issued an award in the city's ongoing negotiations with the bargaining unit representing city lifeguards.

The award will let the city be able to hire more lifeguards, authorize more swimming capacity at beaches and pools over the coming summers and improve operations of the city lifeguard program.

"Our beaches and pools are some of New York City's gems - they're great places for our kids and families to cool off, learn to swim, and enjoy the summer," Adams said in a statement. "Today's big win for public safety at our pools and beaches means we'll be able to potentially hire more lifeguards for this summer and get even more in the pipeline for summers to come."

Adams says the pay for lifeguards will be increased to $22 an hour, and there will also be a $1,000 per year bonus for returning lifeguards.

The award also gives the city ability to modify qualifications for lifeguards assigned to shallow water pools and modernize the vision requirements to be more in line with state regulations and industry standards. And no longer will it be required for the city to limit 300-yard swim for shallow-water pools.

"This new agreement comes in time to make an impact this year, and will also allow us to make the important structural changes needed and recommended by DOI to ensure that this program is run fairly and in the best interest of New Yorkers," Donoghue said. "Becoming a seasonal lifeguard is more than just a job - it's an opportunity to be a part of a brave team dedicated to public service."

Starting in 2025, using the tiered vision requirement system will permit lifeguards who have 20/70 uncorrected vision in each eye with corrective lenses to be hired.

All New York City beaches will be open to the public on May 25.

Those who might be interested in applying in becoming a lifeguard can click here.

