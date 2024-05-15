75 illegal New York City smoke shops shut down during 1st week of crackdown

The mayor has vowed to shut down smoke shops selling illegal cannabis products.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dozens of illegal smoke shops have been shut down across New York City during the first week of what Mayor Eric Adams calls "Operation Padlock to Protect."

The task force which includes the NYPD, the sheriff's office, and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has shut down 75 illegal smoke shops and has also issued nearly $6 million in penalties, and nearly 4,000 violations.

There are approximately 2,900 illegal smoke shops in New York City.