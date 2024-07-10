Police searching for group of thieves behind dozens of laundromat burglaries in New York City

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An active search is underway for a group of thieves believed to be behind as many as 40 burglaries, most targeting laundromats, throughout multiple boroughs in New York City.

Susan's Laundromat in Elmhurst, Queens was broken into and robbed of $1,800 in cash. Their ATM machine was also swiped.

The business on Grand Avenue is the most recent robbery in a string of thefts targeting laundromats all over the city.

Police report a team of three of four masked men are responsible for the crimes.

"I really hope they get caught," said customer Shindo Rodriguez. "It's sad to hear people have to come and rob. It's not right. It's not fair."

A total of 40 laundromats have been broken into and robbed from March until June of this year, including three in Brooklyn, 28 in Queens and nine in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News was told all the break ins happened during the overnight or early morning hours when these mom-and-pop stores were closed. All the cash was swiped.

One young man had some words for the band of burglars.

"Why can't they just make a living at another business? What would you feel like if someone broke in and took your stuff?" the customer said.

Laundromats are an essential part of life in New York City where so many apartments don't have washers and dryers.

Everyone needs clean clothes; and owners need to know their stores are not sitting ducks.

