Adrienne Adams is running for NYC mayor on a message of 'no drama, no scandal'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is running for NYC mayor on a message of "no drama, no scandal," which she hopes differentiates her from candidates like former Governor Cuomo and Mayor Adams.

Adrienne Adams, who is not related to Eric Adams, is on a quest to become New York City's first female mayor.

"I am honored to accept the endorsement of the Tenant Association Presidents from Williams Plaza," Adams said.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams entered the mayor's race later than her rivals.

But the Hollis Queens native is trying to prove in the final week of the campaign that she is the right pick to become NYC's next mayor.

"What's the most important issue in this race?" Adams was asked.

"The most important issue in this race, I believe, is affordability. People are leaving the city in droves because they can't afford to live here. That's why I'm running for mayor, to keep them here," Adams replied.

The 64-year-old mother of four and grandmother of 11 is running on a message of "no drama, no scandal, just competence and integrity," offering herself as an alternative to Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

She was also asked how she would address the safety of riding on the city's subway system.

"It has to do with Law enforcement and the NYPD. In my estimation, the NYPD needs to fill the vacancies that are there but there are ways that we can look at to gather the resources to help those, particularly in mental health crises, where I believe these random attacks are coming from in the higher numbers," Adams said.

Adams went to Bayside High School in Queens with Eric Adams and recently qualified for $2 million in public matching funds.

She also received a high-profile endorsement from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Still, the speaker significantly trails Cuomo and progressive lawmaker Zohran Mamdani in the polls.

"I'm in this race to win this race. I'm the most experienced candidate in this race, even considering the former governor who has no citywide governance experience. Even though we're the last ones in, we are just starting. We haven't peaked yet, so we still have a ways to go and it feels wonderful," Adams said.

"First woman. That's right. It's amazing. And what took so long, quite frankly," Adams said.

NYC PRIMARY ELECTION RESOURCES

UpClose with Bill Ritter - 06/15/25

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.