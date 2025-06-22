Final day for early voting in New York City; mayoral candidates make last push ahead of primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary election in New York.

Polls will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at select sites across the city for voters wanting to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

According to the NYC Board of Elections, more than 300,000 people have reportedly cast a ballot in the eight days of early voting so far.

Officials in the meantime are urging voters to cast their ballots over the weekend or during cooler hours of the day as New York City and the Tri-State area braces for the first heat wave of the year.

While New Yorkers cast their ballots over the weekend, leading Democratic candidates were out making their final pitch to voters.

No fewer than four mayoral candidates appeared at the National Action Network in Harlem on Saturday morning, posing together with the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Also there was Spike Lee, telling everyone to vote regardless of the weather.

"I know it's gonna be 100 degrees Tuesday. That's do the right thing, hot," he said.

It was Council Speaker Adrienne Adams' only appearance of the day.

"I know what it feels like to be a mother. I know what it feels like to be a mother in pain, and I know what it feels like to want more for your children than the city is offering right now," she said.

Still in his suit, Queens Assemblyman Councilman Zohran Mamdani hit the streets to meet voters and get the endorsement of several politicians in his home borough.

"He has been our assembly member fighting for land use projects, fighting for historical amounts of affordable housing," Councilwoman Julia Wan said.

"This is an ever-expanding movement. This is a coalition," Mamdani said.

Comptroller Brad Lander, who has aligned himself with Mamdani, appeared with one of Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsay Boylan.

"I often talk about Andrew Cuomo's abuse of women as a symptom of his deeper abuse of power," Boylan said.

"He wants to redeem himself by pounding his fist," Lander added.

Cuomo appeared with the mother of teen murder victim, Junior Feliz Guzmanan.

"We need more police. New Yorkers don't feel safe now. It's time for leadership with experience," she said.

"One of the top priorities has to be public safety. That, in my mind, is the foundation," Cuomo said.

