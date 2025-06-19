Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani receive key endorsements in the NYC Democratic primary election

With the June primary in five days the leading Democratic candidates are casting their ballots and drawing in key endorsements in the final stretch of the race.

The projected front-runner, Andrew Cuomo, received major support from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with a 3.3 million dollar donation to the Super PAC 'Fix the City', bringing the total contributions of his campaign to 8.3 million dollars.

The former mayor is now responsible for one third of the PACS 24 million raise. These dollars are being used to blanket airways with anti-Zohran Mamdani ads in the final days of the primary.

Meanwhile, former mayor Bill de Blasio has not minced words against his former government colleague but has joined the 'Dream Coalition', which stands for 'Don't Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor', against Cuomo.

De Blasio told 'Up Close' and other outlets that he does not plan on publicly endorsing a candidate in the democratic mayoral primary, but has made no secret of his disapproval of Cuomo running.

According to BOE, over 160,000 people have cast ballots in the first five days of early.

Three candidates are expected to vote Thursday: Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, City Comptroller Brad Lander and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Early voting ends June 22.