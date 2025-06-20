Brad Lander heads back to ICE headquarters; Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani have war of words

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This weekend, New York City's mayoral candidates are expected to make their final rounds as the June primary is in its final stage.

Thursday, three of the big names in the race took part in early voting.

For mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Brad Lander, he's slated to appear at ICE headquarters yet again to escort those that show up to immigration court.

But the last time he attempted to do that, he was taken into custody by federal agents during an immigration hearing.

Dramatic video showed his arrest, sending shockwaves through the city and drawing much attention.

He was released a few hours later and appeared with Governor Kathy Hochul who said the charges against him had been dropped.

Lander says he'll keep standing with immigrant communities.

"When I was sitting at the detention center on Tuesday, there was a sign asking if you've been separated from your child. We've normalized family separations. That's why I'll continue to fight and return to Federal Plaza to help more families," Lander said.

As for the two front runners in the race, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, it has been war of words for the two candidates.

They are not holding back any punches after former Mayor Michael Bloomberg flooded millions of dollars behind Cuomo. Lander who cross endorsed Mamdani questions statements he made about the Jewish community.

"I've made clear, as mayor I would protect Jewish New Yorkers and make sure they are as safe as every New Yorker," he said. " What that means is standing up for Jewish New Yorkers and tackling antisemitism."

Day six of early voting ends with more than 210,000 votes cast.

As we look ahead to Election Day, the race itself is heating up, but for Tuesday it is expected to be a scorcher.

The Board of Elections say they're prepared with fans.

Early voting ends June 22 and the primary is June 24.

NYC PRIMARY ELECTION RESOURCES