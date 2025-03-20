Man sentenced in deadly plot to rob and drug LGBTQ club-goers in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Andre Butts, who participated in a deadly conspiracy to rob and drug people outside of LGBTQ nightclubs in Hell's Kitchen, was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.

The conspiracy led to the deaths of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, which were first disclosed by their family members and brought to public attention several patterns of druggings and robberies, some involving members of the gay community. Authorities ultimately determined these patterns resulted in as many as seven overdose deaths.

Butts, who appeared in court in a tight-fitting grey tee-shirt shackled at the wrists, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy charges stemming from his role in lurking outside of nightclubs to exploit drunk people.

Butts, along with three other men -- Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert DeMaio and Jacob Barroso -- who were convicted at trial last month, would give victims drugs laced with fentanyl to incapacitate them so the criminals could take the victims' phones and drain their online financial accounts. Investigators say Hamilton stole thousands of dollars from the victim's credit card accounts and allegedly made multiple unauthorized purchases totaling more than $3,500.

When one victim awoke, he could see online that his phone was in Brooklyn and there were unauthorized charges and transfers on Cash App and Apple Cash. The defendants spent another victim's money at Prada and Bloomingdale's, prosecutors said.

Judge Felicia Mennin said Butts "was a willing participant" in the conspiracy. Butts declined to make a statement in court prior to the imposition of the sentence.

Hamilton, DeMaio and Barroso's sentencing is set for April 4.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement after the sentencing, vowing to continue to prosecute anyone else who commits similar crimes.

"He admitted to participating in multiple robberies using fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate victims, so he and his co-defendants could drain money from their financial accounts," Bragg said. "While it is fortunate that the victims targeted by Mr. Butts survived, I know they are still suffering from the trauma of this incident and hope they can continue to heal."

