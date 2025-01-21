When will President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans affect New York City?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hours after President Donald Trump returned to the White House he signed a flurry of executive orders.

They are an about face to several issues from the former administration and long standing policies that could have a new look.

Several lawsuits are being filed as these polices are in jeopardy.

President Trump signed an order declaring a national emergency at the southern border. Trump also signed a bid to cut off birthright citizenship to children of parents who are in the United States illegally.

"Birthright citizenship isn't just enshrined in our constitution, it's key to the fundamental promise of America. While we are currently reviewing specifics of the executive orders issued by President Trump today, New York is prepared to take any action within our power to ensure that those born in our state have all the rights and protections that prior generations of new Americans have been granted," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

With the stroke of pen, another order shuts down a government program that allowed migrants to apply for U.S. entry through an app on their phones.

"They've been hearing the rhetoric not just during the campaign trial but in the last few months where there have been promises of mass raids of this massive deportation operation," said Harold Solis, Make the Road NY. "We all have friends who know others from other countries, all contributed to society in different ways."

As the president was signing the executive orders, he was asked about possible raids.

"Can we expect ICE raids in major cities tomorrow?" a reporter asked.

"I don't want to say when, but it's going to happen, has to happen, or we're not going to have a country left," President Trump said.

President Trump cannot ignore the 14th Amendment, or any part of our Constitution. This executive order is nothing but an attempt to sow division and fear, but we are prepared to fight back with the full force of the law to uphold the integrity of our Constitution," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Other local leaders were also sounding off on the executive order that the president has taken. This could very well be a long and lengthy legal process for lawmakers that want to take action.

Meantime, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he will follow the sanctuary city laws, but has also called for those laws to be loosened.

