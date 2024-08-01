6 arrested during Israel-Hamas protests in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were arrested during protests near Times Square on Wednesday over the Israel-Hamas conflict and were all issued summonses.

Israeli supporters clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters around near West 47th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A woman wearing a pro-Israel shirt, apparently reacting to liquid thrown on her and a friend, sprayed the crowd with an unknown substance.

A 38-year-old woman was sprayed in the face, and several children were treated on scene. It is not known if they were involved in the protest.

The NYPD says five protesters were charged with reckless endangerment for hanging a banner off the New York Marriott Marquis. The protesters reached over a glass wall and hung the banner eight stories in the air, endangering several pedestrians below on the street, police say.

A sixth person was summonsed for disorderly conduct during the same incident.

These arrests are not for the potentially disorderly conduct that predicated the pepper spraying.

The woman who discharged the pepper spray has also not been charged. That entire interaction remains under investigation.

Both incidents remains under investigation.

