NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to leave position before the end of the month: sources

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is stepping down earlier than originally announced, according to sources.

Banks will now be leaving his post on October 16.

That's when incoming Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos will take over as leader of the nation's largest school system.

Last week when Banks announced plans to step down, he said he would finish out the calendar year.

It's not clear yet what led to the decision to speed up the date of transition.

The latest development comes amid a cascade of resignations within Eric Adams' administration, as the mayor himself faces a five-count indictment that accuses him of pressuring the FDNY to rush an inspection at the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan after years of taking more than $100,000 in flight upgrades and luxury hotel stays from Turkish officials.

Additional charges are "possible" and additional defendants are "likely" to be added, a prosecutor said Wednesday during a court hearing in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

