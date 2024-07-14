  • Full Story
Security increased across NYC following possible Donald Trump assassination attempt

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 14, 2024 12:03AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security is being increased across New York City following a possible assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is increasing its presence across the city, including at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, Foley Square, and City Hall.

There is no threat or connection to New York City at this time.

Mayor Eric Adams said 'Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that violence is wrong and we should be able to disagree peacefully.'

Adams said he is praying for the safety of the former president.

