Man slashed in neck inside subway station on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the 96th Street 6 train station.

The suspect ran out of the station and fled on to the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital and remains stable.

No other information was provided about what led to the incident.

No arrests have been made.

