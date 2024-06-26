69-year-old man punched, robbed on Manhattan train platform is latest in string of subway attacks

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect who punched and robbed a 69-year-old man on a subway platform in Manhattan on Monday.

Police say a man put the victim in a chokehold, punched him in the head repeatedly, robbed him and then fled on foot around 11 a.m.

"Obviously something needs to be changed because it's scaring people," one rider said. "Sometimes it can just be the wrong place at the wrong time."

The wrong place was at a busy subway station on Canal Street by Broadway, on the downtown platform for the R train.

"Sometimes I feel like it's hard to stay up with all of the crime in New York because it does feel like there's so much sometimes," said one female rider.

Just last Thursday, there was another violent assault. That on occurred at the 59th Street subway stop along Lexington Avenue.

Darla Miles reports on a tourist punched by a stranger in Midtown.

"I think all the fractured bones are in this circle area," said the victim Veynu Narasiman, who pointed to the right side of his face.

Naraseeman and his family flew up from Austin, Texas trying to enjoy the highlights of New York City when the 41-year-old husband and father of two was suddenly sucker punched.

"I was just looking at my phone and all of the sudden I felt just a big blow to the face out of nowhere," Naraseeman said.

Naraseeman was left with 12 broken bones in his face.

"He was bleeding profusely from both nostrils, and he was spitting out blood and the right side of his face was all swollen," said Naraseeman's wife Regina Koshy.

Thankfully, the victim's wife got a good look at the attacker and was able to provide a description to police.

They are home now in Texas hoping for an arrest.

Monday's victim that was robbed and punched is also waiting for justice.

