Tourist from Texas sucker-punched by stranger at Midtown subway station in front of family

MIDTOWN, Manahttan (WABC) -- A tourist from Texas was sucker-punched by stranger during his family's first trip to New York City.

It happened June 20 around 8:30 p.m. while the family was waiting for the train on the northbound platform at the 59th and Lexington Avenue subway station.

That is when a stranger approached 41-year-old Veynu Narasiman and punched him in the face.

He was taken to the hospital with bruising and bleeding but was said to be stable.

"Still a little bit shocked about the randomness and craziness of what happened," Narasiman said.

The victim's wife, Regina Koshy, said it was their kids' first time visiting New York and they were terrified.

"I saw him and I actually yelled at him, I said 'hey, what are you doing?' He turned and he looked at me and so I got a good look at his face and then he continued walking," Koshy said.

The radiology report cited multiple fractures in the victim's face and a midline fracture behind his nose for a total of 12 broken bones in his face.

"He was bleeding profusely from both nostrils and he was spitting out blood and the right side of his face was all swollen," Koshy said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"I think that he needs mental help and I hope he doesn't do this to another person," Koshy said.

Overall, felony assaults on the subway are down 8.9%, according to the latest NYPD data.

