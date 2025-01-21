NYPD increases patrolling on overnight subways as part of Hochul's safety plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's new initiative to improve safety on the subway is now in effect.

Overnight, the first additional NYPD officers began their patrols on the trains themselves.

At least 750 more officers are set to join them in the coming weeks in addition to the 2,500 already tasked with keeping the subway safe during late hours.

The platforms and subway stations with the most incidents will see an increase first.

Then 300 more on the 150 trains that run overnight.

Another part of the governor's $77 million dollar plan includes

More mental health outreach, making it easier to remove those sleeping in the system or acting out.

"Now, people want to see police officers in the stations and on the trains. Go ahead and ask people, 'Do they feel better when they see someone in uniform who can protect them in advance of someone trying to do harm to them or certainly be there to help in the aftermath,'" New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The governor is also targeting fare beaters with the help of new cameras and LED lights.