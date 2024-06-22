Suspect arrested in subway station stabbing death in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD has arrested a suspect in a stabbing that left a 40-year-old man dead inside a New York City subway station.
Diego Figueroa was arrested just a day after police found Johnny Medina with multiple stab wounds across his body.
The incident happened at the 175th Street and Fort Washington subway station on Friday evening.
Officials say the two knew each other and got into a dispute just before the argument turned deadly.
Medina was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Figueroa is facing murder and weapons charges.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.