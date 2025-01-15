Iconic New Year's Eve ball in Times Square descends for final time on Wednesday

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is officially retiring.

The ball will drop one last time on Wednesday, January 15 at 3 p.m. at One Times Square.

The annual ritual marking the New Year has been around since 1907.

The current ball is the eighth in the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball lineage and has been used every New Year's Eve since 2008.

While the ball will no longer be in service, it will not just disappear.

The ball will be stored and exhibited, along with the other retired Times Square New Year's balls, in One Times Square where it can be visited in the fall of 2025 through the new Times Travel immersive history experience.

A new ball will replace the existing one, and will be accompanied by new numerals for next year's New Year's Eve celebration.

Those who want to see the current Times Square New Year's Eve ball make its final decent must RSVP to nhaberman@rubenstein.com.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.