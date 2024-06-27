Civil rights leaders rally for law to ban protesters from wearing masks

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Civil rights leaders and lawmakers rallied on Thursday to push to reinstate legislation that protects communities against targeting, harassment and terror by those who wear masks.

The group #UnMaskHateNY gathered at Columbia University after New York City has witnessed hate crimes escalate over the last several months.

They are demanding the passage of laws barring protesters from wearing masks.

"The First Amendment and the right to peacefully assemble is consistent with the notion that protesters should not wear masks or disguises," said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. "The long history of that law was to prevent supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan from parading down the streets of our cities."

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, the group says Jewish people have been targeted, harassed and terrorized by individuals who hide their identities with masks and face coverings to act with impunity.

Advocates and lawmakers acknowledged that the current crisis that has targeted Jews in New York and across the country impacts all marginalized communities and is not new.

Masked individuals ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 with their faces and heads covered. Masked members of Neo-Nazi groups have also continued to terrorize local communities with their identities obscured in states around the nation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently said she was considering a mask ban on the city's subway systems.

