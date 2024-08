Heavy rain shuts down roads across area

Heavy rain and possible flooding are expected throughout the night.

An AccuWeather Alert is in effect across the area as storms close in.

While we are anticipating more storms, some neighborhoods are already in recovery.

Heavy rain caused flooding and shut down roads in New Rochelle as well as parts of Connecticut.

In the Bronx, a fallen tree left a road completely covered in Woodlawn.