Injuries, power outages and damage reported across the tri-state after powerful overnight storm

QUEENS (WABC) -- Communities across the New York City area are cleaning up after storm systems brought down power lines and trees overnight Wednesday.

In Queens, cars and homes were smashed by falling debris.

At least three people were injured as the storm made its way across the area.

A 68-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and another person were injured after the car they sat in was smashed by a tree.

Police say this all happened when the vehicle was stopped in traffic.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

All three people were taken to an area hospital, where they are recovering.

In Queens Village, a downed tree snapped in half. Residents in the area say it was struck by lightning.

"As soon as the lightning struck the tree the power just went out. And I looked up and I saw the tree outside and it just fell on the power lines and everything just went black," Ashton Usher, neighborhood resident, told Eyewitness News.

Right now, at least 400 customers are without power in New York City, 200 in Queens and another 200 in Brooklyn.

