NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating after man's tirade in Bayside, Queens

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man unleashed a tirade on people in Queens.

According to police, the man approached a group of people just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of a 7-Eleven on Bell Boulevard in Bayside.

The man made racial slurs to the victims, including saying "Donald Trump is going to send you back to your country," and "Trump is going to deport all of you now."

In one of the comments, he curses at "Spanish people," telling them to go back to their country.

All four of the victims, three men and a child, are Queens residents.

Police released images of a person they describe as the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X@NYPDTips.

