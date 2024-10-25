NYPD investigating viral Belt Parkway crash as possible insurance fraud

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say an allegedly staged car crash in Queens was designed to get insurance money and eventually make the victim's insurance more expensive.

The suspected intentional crash happened earlier this month on the Belt Parkway.

Police still haven't found the people involved, but they do have one of the cars.

When the car in front of Ashpia Natasha cut her off, stopped short and reversed into her, she didn't know what to make of it.

"When you got out did you say to the driver, why did you just reverse and hit me?" Nina Pineda asked the victim.

"I did. First I asked him what happened and they were like 'I don't know what happened.' At one point I did say 'Why did you reverse into me?' They were just like no," Natasha said.

She was driving on the Belt Parkway and said there wasn't much talking, but on the video showed four suspects cradle their heads and bend at the waist.

Natasha, a home health attendant, says all the pain appeared to vanish when one guy saw her mounted dash camera recording them live.

"You can tell that the guy, as soon as he saw the dashcam he was quick, as if he was about to turn around and leave," added Natasha.

The suspects ditched the car and now police at the 68th precinct have the vehicle in possession. The car appears to be damaged and there is paint on the bumper.

"The insurance adjuster came and he said it was estimated at $8,300 dollars in damage," Natasha said.

"Innocent people driving with their families and they've got kids in the backseat, they are not thinking someone is trying to game them or make money off them, but also risking their lives," Phil Maltaghati of United Public Adjusters and Appraisers said.

Maltaghati warns anyone involved in an accident should request police, take pictures and video, move to safety and inform their insurance company right away. He added most drivers are underinsured and it's a good idea to check your liability coverage and seek an umbrella policy for more coverage. He also added to get a dashcam.

"This woman is very lucky to have cameras, that's all I'm going to say," said Maltaghati.

The video will help Natasha prove she didn't cause any accident or injuries.

Some people vandalized the car that police seized, making their opinions obvious.

