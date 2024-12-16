Police officer recovering after hit by car fleeing traffic stop in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy.
The driver suddenly took off, hitting the officer in the process.
The officer's injuries are described as minor.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.