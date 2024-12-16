BreakingCheck here for school closings and delays in NY, NJ and CT
Police officer recovering after hit by car fleeing traffic stop in Brooklyn

Monday, December 16, 2024 3:36AM
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy.

The driver suddenly took off, hitting the officer in the process.

The officer's injuries are described as minor.

