Police officer recovering after hit by car fleeing traffic stop in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy.

The driver suddenly took off, hitting the officer in the process.

The officer's injuries are described as minor.

