One of three men shot near party in Laurelton dies

LAURLETON, Queens (WABC) -- A triple shooting in Queens has turned deadly a day after shots rang out.
A man, 24, who was shot in the torso has died from his injuries.
The incident happened in the Laurelton section on 220th Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Two other men were also hit but are in stable condition.
The three men were apparently shot near a party in the neighborhood. One of the victims was a DJ hired for the party, according to police sources.
So far, no arrests and no word from police on a possible motive.
