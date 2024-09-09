  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

One of three men shot near party in Laurelton dies

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, September 9, 2024 11:28AM
Queens shooting victim dies
One of the men shot near a party in Laurelton has died.

LAURLETON, Queens (WABC) -- A triple shooting in Queens has turned deadly a day after shots rang out.

A man, 24, who was shot in the torso has died from his injuries.

The incident happened in the Laurelton section on 220th Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two other men were also hit but are in stable condition.

The three men were apparently shot near a party in the neighborhood. One of the victims was a DJ hired for the party, according to police sources.

So far, no arrests and no word from police on a possible motive.

ALSO READ: Sinkhole nearly swallows car in Brooklyn

A water main break in Bath Beach has opened up a sinkhole.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW