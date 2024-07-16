NYPD searching for man who tried to take 3-year-old child from Queens day care

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for a man who tried to take a 3-year-old child from a day care in Queens.

It happened Monday just before 5 p.m. at a day care facility on Leavitt Street.

Police say the unidentified man told staff he was there to pick up the young girl and gave her name. He said her father would be 20 minutes late.

The day care staff saw the man was not a listed emergency contact and did not release the child.

The man said he would wait outside before he walked away.

Members of the staff said the child remained safe the entire time and was secure inside the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

