NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau undergoes personnel shakeup amid ongoing overtime probe

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The sweeping changes among the higher-level officials in the NYPD continued this weekend, this time in the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

The Internal Affairs Bureau -- the unit responsible for investigating police -- underwent a personnel shakeup amid the ongoing departmental overtime probe.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Saturday removed Deputy Chief Chris Morello, the number two person in Internal Affairs, Inspector Joseph Profeto, who headed IAB's Group 1, which investigates allegations involving NYPD officials with the rank of captain or higher, Inspector Michael Ricciardi of IAB Special Ops, and Deputy Inspector Dawit Fikru.

The changes came one day after 10 other officers assigned to Internal Affairs -- including two lieutenants, two sergeants and five detectives -- were transferred to other units.

Tisch had already removed Chief of Internal Affairs Miguel Iglesias, hours after Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey's resignation was announced Dec 21. Iglesias opted to retire.

Additionally, in the days after Maddrey's retirement, six people in Chief of Department office -- five detectives and one police officer -- were reassigned.

One of them, Detective Ingrid Sanders, Maddrey's driver who made $163,414 on 1,456 overtime hours, boosting her total salary last fiscal year to $352,462, opted to retire instead of being transferred to Queens.

Federal and state prosecutors have various ongoing investigations into the NYPD as well.

