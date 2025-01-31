New York Road Runners kick off Five-Borough Series with Manhattan 10K in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Approximately 8,000 runners are set to race in the fourth annual New York Road Runners Manhattan 10K as part of the 2025 NYRR Five-Borough Series on Sunday morning.

The NYRR Five-Borough Series features six races to celebrate what makes each borough unique and inspiring.

This year, runners will race in the sold-out NYRR Manhattan 10K on Feb. 2, the United Airlines NYC Half on March 16, the RBC Brooklyn Half on May 17, the Citizens Queens 10k on June 14, the New Balance Bronx 10 Mile on Sept. 14, and the NYRR Staten Island Half on Oct. 12.

The NYRR Manhattan 10K starts at 8 a.m. on East Drive near East 69th Street.

Runners will take a tour of the full Ted Corbitt Loop, pass the Central Park Boathouse, the Obelisk, and Delacorte Theater.

Participants will end the race at the Central Park 72nd Street Transverse.

The official race colors this year are yellow and black in honor of the iconic New York City taxicab.

Finishers will get a medal and will have the chance to engage in various Manhattan-themed photo opportunities at the post-race festival.

The NYRR Manhattan 10K is one of 60 annual adult and youth races produced by New York Road Runners.

