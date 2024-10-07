Protests, college walkouts expected in New York City on Oct. 7 anniversary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A vigil to remember those killed and missing in last year's Hamas attack on Oct. 7 will come within blocks of a pro-Palestinian march Monday night.

NYPD officials are planning to keep both groups separate in what is expected to be the culmination of a tense day of protests and prayers.

Smashed windows, red paint and graffiti including "divest now" was discovered spray-painted on the CUNY Advanced Science Research Center on the City College of New York campus in Hamilton Heights on Monday morning.

At Columbia University, access is limited to ID holders in an effort to keep out outside agitators.

More walkouts are expected in the afternoon, with both students and faculty from CUNY and city public schools gathering at Washington Square Park, to join the larger protest marching north.

In the largest planned pro-Palestinian action of the day, protesters are expected to march through Manhattan, from Wall Street to Columbus Circle.

Blocks away in Central Park, a candle lighting ceremony with members of the Jewish community will remember those killed, with music and prayer. Politicians, hostage families and others are expected to attend.

