Vigils planned in New York to mark 1 year since Nova Music Festival attack

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan -- October 7 marks one year since Hamas terrorists carried out the worst attack on Jews since the holocaust.

1,200 people were killed and many others were injured after Hamas hit a music festival in the desert, broke into homes and fired rockets into the air.

250 people were taken hostage and about 100 of them remain trapped in Gaza. Their families continue to plead for their freedom.

In New York City, the NYPD has ramped up security in anticipation of the one year anniversary.

The police department is expecting a number of rallies, vigils and memorials to take place in various places across the city.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered to remembered those that died during the massacre as well as those that remain in the custody of Hamas.

Columbia University, once the site of massive demonstrations in support of Israel, will have limited access for the day. Only those with university identification will be permitted to enter the grounds.

While past protests at the university ended with swaths of students being suspended and arrested for occupying a university building, gatherings over the weekend ahead of the one year anniversary were much more peaceful.

In Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, a candlelight vigil was held, where attendees prayed for the safe return of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the congregation at Temple Israel Center in White Plains and spoke about standing up to hate.

"We can change the course of history by standing together. All who feel oppressed because there is more of us than them, I assure you," Hochul said.

"And as long as we stand united and call it out and are not afraid of those who raise an arm against us. Let them know the power of our strength, that's how we draw the hope that gives us the strength to carry on."

While protests and rallies calling for the safe return of hostages and a ceasefire are expected, officials are also anticipating demonstrations from pro-Palestine supporters. The NYPD says the agency is aware of planned protests and will be on the scene to ensure there are no clashes between the groups.

