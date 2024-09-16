Officials to release new info on Gilgo Beach victim, investigation

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Even though there has been an arrest in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, investigators are still trying to solve cold case murders.

Monday, we expect to see a new sketch of one of the Gilgo Beach victims, an Asian male whose remains were recovered along ocean parkway in April 2011.

There is a sketch that was previously released in the investigation.

The goal is to learn more about the victim, including his identity, and ask for the public's help.

Authorities are not expected to announce any new charges against Rex Heuermann, the architect and father who has pleaded not guilty to killing six women.

Investigators found 10 other bodies in the search for missing sex worker Shannan Gilbert on a stretch of beach along Long Island's South Shore.

He was first charged with the deaths of women known as the "Gilgo Four" -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found covered in burlap in December 2010, according to court records.

Earlier this year, investigators charged Heuermann with the murders of two more women -- the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach and in Manorville, and the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, whose remains were found in North Sea, Long Island, in 1993.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

(Some information from ABC News)

