2024 TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony to usher in Marathon Weekend

Director of Training Programs and Operations for New York Road Runners Ben Delaney has details on runners preparing for Sunday's marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of runners from around the world will parade across the marathon finish line in Central Park on Friday during the annual TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines.

In addition to the Parade of Nations featuring representatives from the nearly 150 countries participating in the TCS New York City Marathon, the celebration will include the 2024 NYRR Hall of Fame inductees and TCS New York City Marathon Grand Marshal and five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, who will welcome athletes to the festivities.

Members of New York Road Runners' community programs and local run clubs will also participate.

The ceremonies will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.

Eyewitness News will provide coverage of the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7. The entire ceremony will be streamed starting at 5:00 p.m. on abc7NY.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, and our YouTube channel.

Among the participants:

Gabby Thomas: 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Grand Marshal and five-time Olympic medalist

2024 NYRR Hall of Fame Inductees: Amanda McGrory - two-time New York City Marathon champion and Paralympian; Vince Chiappetta - co-founder of the New York City Marathon

Team Inspire: A group of 26 runners participating in the TCS New York City Marathon with incredibly unique and moving stories

NYRR Streakers: Runners who have completed at least 15 TCS New York City Marathons

NYRR Striders: Participants from the free walking and fitness program for older adults

NYRR Open Runners: Participants from the community-based run/walk program in neighborhood parks across the five boroughs

Rising New York Road Runners Youth Ambassadors: Members of NYRR's youth running program that teaches kids to be healthy and active for life

NYRR Run for the Future: Alumnae from the running, fitness, and wellness program for high school junior and senior young women

NYRR Team for Kids: Adult runners fundraising for NYRR's free youth and community offerings

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3.

Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with pre-race coverage, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. on November 3.

Live coverage of Sunday's marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

Discover more coverage of the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon here.

