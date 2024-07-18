Parents of Long Island native held hostage in Gaza to address RNC

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Before J.D. Vance takes the stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, the parents of Hamas hostage Omer Neutra, will address the convention crowd.

Omer grew up in Plainview and is one of the five American hostages believed to still be alive in Gaza.

He took a gap year after high school to stay with cousins in Israel but loved it so much, he chose to stay and join the IDF.

The 22-year-old was kidnapped during the October 7th terror attack in Israel.

Omer was manning a base near Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th when he was taken captive.

His parents have spent the last nine months lobbying Washington and President Biden to intervene.

Republicans believe their message fits into Wednesday night's theme of "Make America Strong Once Again."

In April, Eyewitness News' Josh Einiger sat down with Omer's parents in Plainview.