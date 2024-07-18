  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Parents of Long Island native held hostage in Gaza to address RNC

WABC logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 12:42AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Before J.D. Vance takes the stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, the parents of Hamas hostage Omer Neutra, will address the convention crowd.

Omer grew up in Plainview and is one of the five American hostages believed to still be alive in Gaza.

He took a gap year after high school to stay with cousins in Israel but loved it so much, he chose to stay and join the IDF.

The 22-year-old was kidnapped during the October 7th terror attack in Israel.

Omer was manning a base near Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th when he was taken captive.

His parents have spent the last nine months lobbying Washington and President Biden to intervene.

Republicans believe their message fits into Wednesday night's theme of "Make America Strong Once Again."

In April, Eyewitness News' Josh Einiger sat down with Omer's parents in Plainview.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW