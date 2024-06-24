4 residents rescued from burning home, dozens left homeless after Passaic fire

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fifty people were left homeless after a fire erupted in Passaic on Sunday night.
Firefighters rescued four residents from a burning home on High Street around 9 p.m. as heavy flames shot from the two-story building.
Three firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Additionally, one of the resident's dog died due to smoke inhalation.
Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire.
Few other details were released.
