4 residents rescued from burning home, dozens left homeless after Passaic fire

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fifty people were left homeless after a fire erupted in Passaic on Sunday night.

Firefighters rescued four residents from a burning home on High Street around 9 p.m. as heavy flames shot from the two-story building.

Three firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, one of the resident's dog died due to smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire.

Few other details were released.

