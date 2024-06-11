Paterson mom reunited with baby girl after father allegedly did not return her

PATERSON, N.J. (WABC) -- A mother from New Jersey has been reunited with her 10-month-old daughter after her father allegedly did not return her following a visitation.

The 47-year-old father, Anthony Smith, was arrested in Cary, North Carolina. Smith is charged with second-degree Interference with Custody.

Madeline Reyes reached out to police after her daughter had not returned from a visit with Smith, under their court-ordered visitation agreement.

Reyes told Eyewitness News that Smith is allowed to see his daughter every third weekend of the month. On those weekends, he picks her up in the morning and then brings her back.

Reyes says Smith picked up his daughter on May 26 but didn't bring her back at the end of the day. Two days later, she went to police.

After an investigation by the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest on June 5.

United States Marshals Service apprehended Smith 2 days later in North Carolina.

The child was found in good health, authorities said.

Smith is pending extradition to New Jersey.

If convicted, he would face 5 to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

