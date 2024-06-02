Massive fire rips through building in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire ripped through multiple apartment units and businesses in Paterson, New Jersey after midnight on Sunday.

Video shows multiple agencies responding to the building along Broadway.

A man says he was sleeping upstairs when the flames broke out.

"I started smelling smoke, and I thought, 'I'm not smoking a cigarette or anything,' so I came out here and could hardly breathe when I came out here. Now I have to start all over again," the man said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

