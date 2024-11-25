Paterson has collected $600K in fines as result of crackdown on negligent landlords

PATERSON, N.J. (WABC) -- Officials in Paterson say the City's crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners called "Operation Feet to the Fire" is paying off with unprecedented fines.

This year, the City has issued over half a million dollars in fines for fire violations and other building code issues.

And it has collected more than $600,000 for fire violations since 2023.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says residents' quality of life and safety are his priority.

"We don't want any resident of Paterson to have to worry about not having heat, electricity, a fire extinguisher, or holes in their wall and that's why we are aggressively ensuring that these landlords are no longer negligent," Sayegh said at a briefing Monday.

The money collected will go to the City's Fire Prevention Bureau and will be used to pay for training and equipment to improve firefighter safety.

